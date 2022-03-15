New Zealand announce squads for white ball series against the Netherlands; Tom Latham named captain

Tom Latham has been named the captain of the New Zealand white-ball squads for the upcoming home series against the Netherlands. Latham will fill in for Kane Williamson, who along with a number of others, is headed to take part in the IPL beginning March 26.

The one-day squad also includes two uncapped players in all-rounder Michael Bracewell and fast-bowler Blair Tickner. Bracewell has also been named in the T20I squad alongside wicket-keeper batter Dane Cleaver.

31-year-old Cleaver, a cousin of Williamson, led New Zealand in the 2010 U19 Cricket World Cup. Having piled up consistent runs in domestic cricket and for New Zealand A, this is his maiden call-up to the national setup.

"Good time to be offering opportunities" - New Zealand head coach Gary Stead

With as many as 12 players headed for the IPL, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead acknowledged the challenge. However, he also welcomed this as a good time to hand opportunities to the players on the fringes of the team. Stead said:

“Anytime you lose 12 front-liners it’s going to be a challenge but we’re really excited by the players we’ve been able to call on. With another T20 World Cup later this year and the ODI World Cup next year, it’s a good time to be offering opportunities to a wider group of players."

The ODI series against the Netherlands will also mark the swansong of veteran batter Ross Taylor. Taylor bowed out of Test cricket after the second Test against Bangladesh in January. He did so in fairytale fashion as he picked up the final wicket to fall.

The series begins with the lone T20 international at Napier's McLean Park on Friday (March 25). The first ODI will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 29 while the remaining two games will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The ODIs are also a part of the World Cup Super League with 30 points at stake as far as qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is concerned.

Black Caps ODI squad: Tom Latham (c & wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Black Caps T20I squad: Tom Latham (c & wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

