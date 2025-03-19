New Zealand’s Champions Trophy hero joins IPL 2025 camp; GT post hilarious video [Watch]

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on March 22. The 28-year-old was last in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where New Zealand lost to India in the final by four wickets on March 9 in Dubai.

Phillips had an impressive tournament, amassing 177 runs in five innings at an average of 59, including one half-century. He also claimed two wickets and took several brilliant catches, including a key one to dismiss Shubman Gill in the final.

With the 2025 IPL just days away, the energetic Kiwi cricketer has joined the Titans' camp. The franchise shared a video of his arrival on their official Instagram, with the caption:

“Not all superheroes wear capes, some just take unreal catches.”

Overall, Phillips has featured in eight IPL matches, scoring 65 runs and taking two wickets.

GT's schedule for IPL 2025

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), will begin their 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here’s the complete GT schedule:

March 25: GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

March 29: GT vs MI - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

April 2: RCB vs GT - 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

April 6: SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

April 9: GT vs RR - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

April 12: LSG vs GT - 3:30 PM, Lucknow

April 19: GT vs DC - 3:30 PM, Ahmedabad

April 21: KKR vs GT - 7:30 PM, Kolkata

April 28: RR vs GT - 7:30 PM, Jaipur

May 2: GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

May 6: MI vs GT - 7:30 PM, Mumbai

May 11: DC vs GT - 7:30 PM, Delhi

May 14: GT vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

May 18: GT vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill will continue to lead the team.

