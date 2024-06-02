"Nice old memories" - Shikhar Dhawan shares a throwback picture with Rohit Sharma 

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan shared a throwback picture with his long-term teammate Rohit Sharma. The duo opened the innings for India during the last decade and ended up as one of the best opening pairs in ODI cricket history.

Between 2013 and 2022, the two opened the innings for Men in Blue in 115 ODIs and scored 5148 runs together at an average of 45.55, including 18 hundred and 15 half-century partnerships. Only three other pairs have scored more runs than them in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, with 6609 runs, are at the top position on the list.

Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and shared an old picture of himself with Rohit Sharma to give fans a glimpse of their bond. He captioned the post:

"Nice old memories."

Rohit Sharma is currently in the USA with the Indian contingent, preparing for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has been out of the reckoning for selection in the Indian squads across formats over the past two years. He has also missed most of IPL 2024 in April and May due to a shoulder injury.

Shikhar Dhawan gives an update about his injury: "I have not recovered 100 percent yet"

During a recent interview with ANI, Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his shoulder injury, which forced him to miss most of the Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 matches. He said:

"Unfortunately I got injured this IPL season and could not play for Punjab except for 4-5 matches. It takes time to recover. I am still healing. I have not recovered 100 percent yet."

On his retirement plans, the southpaw added:

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' (Where my cricket will arrive at a resting phase) and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me."

Do you think Shikhar Dhawan should be retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction? Let us know your views in the comments section.

