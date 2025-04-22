Nicholas Pooran gifts signed cap ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match to fan who was struck on the head [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran displayed a heartfelt gesture towards a fan who was struck by one of his sixes during the IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana International Stadium. The star West Indian cricketer gave the fan a signed cap and interacted with him as they gear up to face the Delhi Capitals.

Ad

With the left-hander playing a match-winning knock of 34-ball 61 against the Titans, he clobbered seven sixes as the home side won by six wickets, gunning down 181 with two balls to spare. One of Pooran's maximums struck a fan on his head, and while the latter's wound was dressed, he was still keen to watch the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the fan still having his wound dressed, the southpaw asked him after signing a cap:

"All is well?"

When asked how he felt about the gesture from the star cricketer, the fan, named Nabeel, said no matter what happens, he wants LSG to keep winning. He elaborated:

"Badhiya. Pooran sir ne call karwaayi thi. Main aaya, main mila, mulaqaat hui. Poocha, sab khairiyat? Sab theek? Kal main aa raha hoon dekhne. Chakka aa jaaye, sar phoot jaaye, koi dikkat nahin hai. Lekin apni Lucknow ki team jeetti rehni chahiye. Us din hamaari team jeeti thi, yeh baat ki khushi hai. Apni yeh team, trophy ki dream."

Ad

(Feels amazing. Pooran sir had me called. I came and I met him. He asked me how am I doing. I'm coming to see the match tomorrow. Let anything happen, even if I get hurt, Lucknow team should keep winning. That day our team won and I was glad about it.)

LSG had won their last game against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, emerging victorious in a last-over thriller. They will face the Capitals on Tuesday, who are coming off a loss against the Titans.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran had smacked 75 against the Delhi Capitals in their previous match this season

Nicholas Pooran. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Super Giants and Capitals have played in IPL 2025 once, and the Trinidadian sizzled with a 30-ball 75 against them in Vishakhapatnam. However, Ashutosh Sharma's heroics in that contest overshadowed Pooran's as the Capitals chased down 210 with one wicket to spare.

With 368 runs in eight innings at 52.57, the 29-year-old is the second-highest run-getter this year behind B Sai Sudharsan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More