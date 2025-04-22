Nicholas Pooran gifts signed cap ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match to fan who was struck on the head [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran displayed a heartfelt gesture towards a fan who was struck by one of his sixes during the IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana International Stadium. The star West Indian cricketer gave the fan a signed cap and interacted with him as they gear up to face the Delhi Capitals.
With the left-hander playing a match-winning knock of 34-ball 61 against the Titans, he clobbered seven sixes as the home side won by six wickets, gunning down 181 with two balls to spare. One of Pooran's maximums struck a fan on his head, and while the latter's wound was dressed, he was still keen to watch the match.
With the fan still having his wound dressed, the southpaw asked him after signing a cap:
"All is well?"
When asked how he felt about the gesture from the star cricketer, the fan, named Nabeel, said no matter what happens, he wants LSG to keep winning. He elaborated:
"Badhiya. Pooran sir ne call karwaayi thi. Main aaya, main mila, mulaqaat hui. Poocha, sab khairiyat? Sab theek? Kal main aa raha hoon dekhne. Chakka aa jaaye, sar phoot jaaye, koi dikkat nahin hai. Lekin apni Lucknow ki team jeetti rehni chahiye. Us din hamaari team jeeti thi, yeh baat ki khushi hai. Apni yeh team, trophy ki dream."
(Feels amazing. Pooran sir had me called. I came and I met him. He asked me how am I doing. I'm coming to see the match tomorrow. Let anything happen, even if I get hurt, Lucknow team should keep winning. That day our team won and I was glad about it.)
LSG had won their last game against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, emerging victorious in a last-over thriller. They will face the Capitals on Tuesday, who are coming off a loss against the Titans.
Nicholas Pooran had smacked 75 against the Delhi Capitals in their previous match this season
The Super Giants and Capitals have played in IPL 2025 once, and the Trinidadian sizzled with a 30-ball 75 against them in Vishakhapatnam. However, Ashutosh Sharma's heroics in that contest overshadowed Pooran's as the Capitals chased down 210 with one wicket to spare.
With 368 runs in eight innings at 52.57, the 29-year-old is the second-highest run-getter this year behind B Sai Sudharsan.
