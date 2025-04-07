Nicholas Pooran sings a Bollywood song at an event ahead of LSG vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran recently sang a Bollywood song at an event ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The West Indies cricketer is currently in Kolkata with the LSG contingent for their upcoming IPL encounter. The iconic Eden Gardens will host the match on Tuesday (April 8), which commences at 3:30 PM (IST).

Ahead of the match, Nicholas Pooran showed off his singing skills with a hit Bollywood number. The X handle of Revsportz Global shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of the moment. In it, Pooran could be seen singing a few lines in the company of LSG mentor Zaheer Khan.

You can watch the video below:

Nicholas Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder after 19 matches in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form with the bat in IPL 2025. He has scored 201 runs across four games for LSG, including two half-centuries, and is the current orange cap holder. His performances in the top order helped LSG notch up two victories from four games so far this season.

The Super Giants management will be hoping for the southpaw to continue in a similar fashion through the season. Here is LSG's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

April 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3.30pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3.30pm

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7.30pm

April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, 7.30pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, 7.30pm

