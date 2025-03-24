Nicholas Pooran smokes 4 consecutive sixes in a 28-run over off Tristan Stubbs in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Nicholas Pooran put on a show with the bat in the IPL 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed four sixes in a row against Tristan Stubbs as the over yielded 28 runs.

Ad

The flurry of sixes came in the 13th over of LSG’s innings. The first ball resulted in a duck but Pooran then began his sixes show. The left-handed batter smashed four consecutive maximums towards deep backward square leg, long-on (twice) and long-off. He then played a straight drive to begin the over on a high, leaving DC in disarray. In the over, he also completed his 10th fifty in the IPL.

Ad

Trending

During his power-packed knock, Pooran became the fourth batter to complete 600 sixes in T20s, joining the likes of Chris Gayle (1056), Keiron Pollard (908*) and Andre Russell (733*).

Watch Nicholas Pooran’s sixes off Tristan Stubbs’ below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nicholas Pooran was retained by the Super Giants for a whopping INR 21 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction last year. The West Indies swashbuckling batter amassed 499 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 178.21, including three half-centuries last year. Overall, he has 8642 runs in 384 T20s, including three tons and 51 fifties, barring this innings.

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh put on a show for LSG against DC in the IPL 2025 clash

A clinical batting display from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh helped LSG dominate DC in the IPL 2025 match. Marsh smashed a quickfire 72 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 200, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Pooran smashed 75 off 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 250, including seven maximums and six boundaries. The duo shared an 87-run partnership for the second wicket.

Ad

At the time of writing, LSG were 169/4 after 14.5 overs, with David Miller and Ayush Badoni at the crease. Mitchell Starc took the prized scalp of Pooran by cleaning him up with a fuller-length ball.

Follow the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback