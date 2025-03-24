Nicolas Pooran's sensational 30-ball 75 ends as he is castled by Mitchell Starc while attempting a slog in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' speedster Mitchell Starc made a mess of Nicholas Pooran's stumps as he sent the Lucknow Super Giants' wicketkeeper-batter packing for 75 in the IPL 2025 game on Monday in Visakhapatnam. It was also the 34-year-old's first wicket of the night, which has been difficult for him.

The dismissal occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Pooran went for the slog on the on-side. The ball from the Aussie speedster seemed to have reversed a touch and the West Indian batter missed the ball completely.

The southpaw started the over with a boundary before giving the strike to David Miller, who gave him back the strike. Nevertheless, his 30-ball knock, which comprised six fours and seven towering maximums seemed to have given the Super Giants the initiative.

Watch the clip here:

Nicholas Pooran joined Mitchell Marsh in the fifth over of the innings and added 87 off only 42 deliveries. Furthermore, he took Tristan Stubbs to the cleaners in the only over that the latter bowled, smashing him for four consecutive sixes as it produced 28 runs in total.

Mitchell Starc was tonked for 21 runs in his second over

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Starc, who took the new ball, was welcomed by his fellow Australian teammate Mitchell Marsh with a six. The second over bowled by the New South Welshman saw Marsh and Aiden Markram hammer 21 runs as the Super Giants snaffled the momentum.

Debutant Vipraj Nigam gave the Capitals their first breakthrough by dismissing Markram for 15 off 13 deliveries. The latter holed out to long-off, with Starc taking a simple catch. However, Nigam's second over went for four sixes. Mukesh Kumar limited the damage by removing Marsh for 72 off 36 deliveries.

Earlier, Capitals skipper Axar Patel had won the toss and put the Super Giants into bat as he was unsure whether the dew will come onto the surface or not.

