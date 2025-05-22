Nita Ambani gives sanitizer to Suryakumar Yadav & Co. while interacting after MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' (MI) owner Nita Ambani was seen handing sanitizers to Suryakumar Yadav and other players while interacting with them after the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21. With COVID cases reportedly on the rise in Maharashtra, Ambani was quick to ensure vigilance before shaking hands with the players.

The five-time champions put on a world-class performance to qualify for the playoffs as they registered a 59-run victory over the Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. After Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 43-ball 73 propelled them to 180/5 in 20 overs, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah starred with three wickets each to bowl the opposition out for 121.

Watch the video here:

In the process, the Mumbai-based franchise qualified for the top four for the 11th time in IPL history. Having already lifted the trophy on five occasions, Hardik Pandya and company will be looking to win the trophy a record sixth time.

"She said I have gotten all the awards but not the POTM award" - Suryakumar Yadav narrates conversation with his wife

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: IPL X)

After winning the 'Player of the Match' award for his 73*, Suryakumar said he was looking forward to celebrating the accolade with his wife Devisha Shetty, who waits for such moments. The classy right-handed batter said at the post-game presentation, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"It has been thirteen games now, my wife told me a sweet story. She said I have gotten all the awards but not the POTM award. This award is really special today. From the team's point of view, the knock was important today. And this trophy is for her. She waits for such moments and we celebrate it when we go back, so really looking forward to it."

The Mumbai Indians have one more game to go in the league, as they will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 26, Monday, hoping to secure one of the top two spots. The other three teams that have qualified for the playoffs this year are Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

