"No-ball hurt you" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 loss to CSK

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Darshan Nalkande's no-ball hit the Gujarat Titans (GT) hard in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23.

Ruturaj Gaikwad got a reprieve as he was caught by Shubman Gill off the illegitimate delivery when he was on two and went on to score 60 runs off 44 deliveries. His knock helped CSK set the Titans a 173-run target and they eventually won the game by 15 runs to become the first team to qualify for the final.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Nalkande's no-ball might have cost the Gujarat Titans the game, elaborating:

"When CSK lost the toss and got to bat first, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad shone once again. No-ball hurt you. It was Darshan Nalkande's ball and Shubman Gill took a very easy catch but it was a no-ball. Then a six and a four and then you say that you are getting hurt by your fortune. What are you doing?"

The former Indian opener pointed out that Gaikwad made the most of the let-off, with Devon Conway (40 off 34) playing the supporting role to perfection, explaining:

"Then Ruturaj hit and scored 60 runs. A tough pitch at the time and he batted very well against spin. I think it's his fourth fifty against this team. Devon Conway was struggling, it was apparent that he wasn't able to bat well, but he managed. He just hangs in there."

Gaikwad and Conway strung together an 87-run first-wicket partnership in 10.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 16), Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 10), Ambati Rayudu (17 off 9) and Moeen Ali (9* off 4) then played crucial knocks to help CSK set a challenging target for the Gujarat Titans.

"Hardik Pandya hasn't scored runs" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' chase

Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' chase, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Deepak Chahar's early dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha followed by Hardik Pandya once again losing his wicket cheaply put them behind the eight ball:

"170 was always going to be a fighting total. It is guaranteed that Deepak Chahar will pick up a wicket with the new ball and he did that. Then Hardik Pandya comes. Hardik Pandya hasn't scored runs. He hasn't scored 300 runs in this entire tournament and has played almost all the matches."

The reputed commentator observed that the Gujarat Titans couldn't get across the line despite Rashid Khan's best efforts, stating:

"Then came Dasun Shanaka. Gujarat's game is changing slightly. Earlier this team had a lot of depth and consistency but when you see Dasun Shanaka now, you say that he hasn't done anything good thus far. He played one or two shots and lost his wicket."

Chopra added:

"David Miller was sent up the order - not happening. Vijay Shankar - not happening. Rashid Khan did come and try to save them for sure but not happening."

Shubman Gill top-scored for the Titans with a 38-ball 42 but he wasn't at his fluent best. Rashid smoked 30 runs off 16 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes but it was never going to be enough.

