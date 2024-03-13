“No improvement after all these years” – Ravichandran Ashwin shares hilarious post of identical figures of debut and 100th Test for his mother

India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a hilarious post for her mother, featuring identical figures of his debut and 100th Test.

The 37-year-old shared his identical figures of 9/128 in the two games and hilariously pointed out that his mother found no improvement in his work.

The reaction came as Ashwin became the first player to take a five-wicket haul on his debut (vs West Indies in 2011) and 100th Test (vs England in 2024).

The off-spinner also joined an elite list of players to bag a fifer in their 100th Test, which includes Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble.

Ashwin quoted a post on X (formerly Twitter) and shared laughing and heart emojis. He wrote:

"No improvement after all these years of playing the game. 'Only my mom can say things like this.'"

“He takes 10 steps more” – Ravichandran Ashwin expresses gratitude to Rohit Sharma for support during family emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin recently expressed his gratitude to India captain Rohit Sharma for supporting him during a family emergency.

The reaction came as Rohit came to check on him after Ashwin's mother fell ill during the third Test in Rajkot and he rushed to his hometown to visit her during the Test, just hours after picking up his 500th Test wicket.

Ashwin recently said on his YouTube channel:

“In such a selfish society, a man who thinks about someone else’s well-being is a rarity. My respect for him grew tremendously after that. I already had my respect for him as a leader; he backs a player without question until the last moment. It isn’t an easy thing. Even Dhoni does that. But he takes 10 steps more. When it gets this personal, a player can give a life for him.”

He added:

"I just thought, even if I were a captain, I’d tell my players to go back home. No second thoughts about it. But will I be calling people to check up on him? No idea. Unbelievable. I am seeing an outstanding leader in Rohit Sharma. I’ve played with so many leaders and captains in all these years, but it is his good heart that has made him what he is today.”

Ravichandran Ashwin will next be in action for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Royals will begin their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on March 24.