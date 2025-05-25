"No nonsense, Just violence" - Fans laud Heinrich Klaasen for his sensational ton in SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Fans praised Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen for his imperious ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 25. Klaasen registered the joint third-fastest IPL century off 37 balls and helped SRH post a mammoth total on the board.

SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a terrific start to the Sunrisers. They added 92 runs in less than seven overs, before Sharma was dismissed for 32.

Arriving at No. 3, Klaasen made his intentions clear with his supreme ball-striking, especially against Varun Chakaravarthy. The South African raced to his fifty off just 17 balls and built an 83-run stand with Head (76).

Heinrich Klaasen went on to continue his momentum and reached his century off just 37 balls. In the end, he remained unbeaten on 105 off 39, as SRH reached a colossal total of 278.

Fans appreciated Klaasen's knock and shared their reactions on X, with one of them writing:

"No noise. No nonsense. Just violence🔥🔥"

"Its not easy to overshadow Travis Head on his day. Heinrich Klaasen made us forget even that," a user tweeted.

"No doubt about it — Klaasen isn’t human, he’s a run machine! What a beastly knock that was!" a user posted.

"That is one of the best 100s in IPL from Heinrich Klaasen. Simply beautiful hitting," another wrote.

Heinrich Klaasen expresses satisfaction with his spectacular ton

During the mid-innings break, Heinrich Klaasen expressed his happiness to contribute to the team's cause. While thanking the franchise for allowing them to play their natural game, he said:

"Very pleased, it’s been a long season of disappointment. Luckily, I stuck to my processes and found my form now. The franchise spent a lot of time and money to play this brand of cricket, and it was up to us to step up to the mantle. (On the pitch) I tried to hit every ball for six, there was a spell from Narine where it was quite difficult, but I tried to improvise. The hard lengths are a bit tougher to play.

"(On batting at number 3) I’m a situation player, that's the idea in the dugout. If we lose a wicket after the powerplay or just at the end of the powerplay, then I just go in. If we lose a wicket earlier, then it doesn’t quite work out. For me, it’s just a number, it all depends on the team situation."

Heinrich Klaasen ended as SRH's finest batter this season with 487 runs in 14 games at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 172.69.

