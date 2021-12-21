"No Spider-Man No superman, here are our REAL HEROES" - Yuzvendra Chahal poses with the military 

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted spending some quality time with the armed forces.

Chahal, who has no cricketing commitments at present, is on a break and is spending his holiday in Jammu & Kashmir. During his visit, Yuzvendra Chahal had a good exchange with the military and posed for a few photos. Sharing a picture with Indian Jawans based in Gulmarg on Twitter, he wrote:

"No Spider-Man No superman here are our REAL HEROES. The respect & love I received from them was unreal. Extremely thankful to my brothers for always looking after us selflessly. JAI HIND."

Yuzvendra Chahal, on a number of occasions, has expressed his respect and gratitude for the armed forces. A couple of other cricketers, including former Indian captain MS Dhoni, are known for their love for the Indian Army.

Dhoni, who currently leads Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has also trained with the army and holds the position of an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

Speaking of cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen plying his trade in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Haryana. The veteran leg-spinner has picked up 17 wickets in five matches with best figures of 3/42 against Hyderabad.

Despite his superlative run since the second phase of IPL 2021, Chahal was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2022. He will now land in the IPL 2022 auction if the two newly-added franchises don't pick him up in the pre-draft.

"He will be very expensive" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2022 auction

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels Yuzvendra Chahal will draw huge bucks at the mega auction if he is not picked up beforehand by either of the two new franchises. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"He is not getting his due, let's be very very honest. The standard of which he is a bowler, I feel he should be treated better. RCB has not retained him in the IPL. In my opinion, either he will go already in the draft, probably towards Team Ahmedabad. If he doesn't go, he will be sold very expensive."

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history with 139 scalps. He picked up 18 wickets from 15 games in IPL 2021 at an economy of 7.05 per over.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar