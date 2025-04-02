"No team has won the IPL with a combination of 4 overseas batters" - Sanjay Bangar on LSG's shortcoming after IPL 2025 loss to PBKS

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has opined that the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) overreliance on overseas batters is causing their downfall in IPL 2025. He noted that the franchise's bowling is getting compromised as they are playing four overseas batters in the XI, highlighting that the formula has never succeeded in the Indian Premier League.

LSG suffered an eight-wicket defeat in their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. They were restricted to 171/7 despite having an overseas-heavy batting lineup, with the visitors achieving the target with 22 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about the Lucknow Super Giants' shortcoming in their IPL 2025 loss against the Punjab Kings.

"This lineup lacks pace. They showed a lot of faith in Mayank (Yadav) when they made the team. Mohsin (Khan) was also there. He too is not available, although he does not have that much pace. They are missing a fast bowler," he responded.

"Shardul (Thakur) bowled and was successful in the last match, but no team has won the IPL with a combination of four overseas batters because you also need to strengthen your bowling a little," Bangar added.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach highlighted that an all-Indian bowling lineup is likely to struggle even while defending big totals.

"Whenever you go with four or five domestic bowlers, no matter how big the score is, you won't be able to challenge the opposing team. I feel they need a few changes in the combination. Teams rarely win matches consistently with four overseas batters," Bangar observed.

LSG's two losses in IPL 2025, against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their tournament opener and against PBKS on Tuesday, have come while defending totals. Their only win was while chasing a target against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Shardul Thakur was nowhere in their scheme of things, but he is their main bowler now" - Harbajan Singh on LSG's weakness after IPL 2025 loss to PBKS

Shardul Thakur registered figures of 4/34 in LSG's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same discussion, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh noted that Shardul Thakur has become the Lucknow Super Giants' main seamer after coming in as a replacement and urged the franchise to include Shamar Joseph in their playing XI.

"It has become a slight cause for concern because their bowling is looking weak. Shardul Thakur was nowhere in their scheme of things, but he is their main bowler now. Injuries are not in your control, but now they will have to think something and bring Joseph in," he said.

Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, was acquired by LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. Joseph is the only overseas bowler in the franchise's squad this season.

