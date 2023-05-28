“No u turn” – Ambati Rayudu announces retirement, confirms IPL 2023 final as his last game in T20 extravaganza

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) senior batter Ambati Rayudu has confirmed that the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be his last game in the T20 extravaganza.

Rayudu expressed gratitude for his illustrious IPL career during his stint with both CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI). The 37-year-old now wants to win his sixth IPL trophy as a player in the T20 league.

Rayudu tweeted:

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl."

The right-handed batter cheekily added that he won’t announce his U-turn on his decision following his retirement, which happened after he bid adieu to international cricket in 2019.

"i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn.”

ATR @RayuduAmbati 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏

The Baroda batter will now look to deliver his best against GT in the summit clash after scoring just 139 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 132.38 in IPL 2023.

Rayudu has so far scored 4,329 runs in 203 games, including a century and 22 fifties in the IPL. He has won three trophies with MI (2013,2015 and 2017) and two titles with CSK (2018 and 2021).

CSK will look to give Ambati Rayudu a fitting farewell by winning IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings will now look to give Ambati Rayudu a fitting farewell by defeating defending Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. This is because the summit clash is also rumored to be the last game for skipper MS Dhoni, who is yet to take a final call on his future.

As a result. the team in yellow will be looking for a repeat of Qualifier 1, where they defeated table-toppers GT by 15 runs to book their final berth.

Hardik Pandya and Co., on the other hand, are coming off the back of a 62-run win against five-time champions MI in Qualifier 2. They will aim to win back-to-back trophies like CSK did in 2010 and 2011.

Follow GT vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes