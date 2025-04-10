The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are competing in match 24 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (April 10) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, considering dew might ease batting conditions in the second innings.

RCB opener Philip Salt smashed three sixes and four boundaries en route to 37 to give the hosts a blazing start. Unfortunately, he got run out on the fifth delivery of the fourth over with 61 runs on the board. The scoring rate slowed down after the wicket, which also resulted in the dismissals of Virat Kohli (22) and Devdutt Padikkal, leaving RCB at 74/3 in seven overs.

Captain Rajat Patidar tried to stabilize things, but wickets kept falling at the other end. However, Patidar perished in the 15th over, trying to play aggressively after a sedate knock of 25 (23). Tim David played a breezy cameo of 37* (20) at the end to lift RCB to a respectable total of 163 for seven. Leg-spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets apiece for DC.

Fans enjoyed the enthralling action that unfolded during the first innings of Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes:

"Not the first time team of Virat Kohli in trouble because of quick single," one fan wrote.

"The wicket is good to bat on"- Kuldeep Yadav after 1st innings of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav reflected on his bowling performance and said via Cricbuzz:

"It is very important to stick to the length. Obviously when you get a wicket like this, it is important to put the revs on the ball. I was trying to spin it as hard as possible. The wicket is good to bat on. With the dimensions here, you focus on length. Try not to bowl too full. Vipraj (Nigam) bowled in the powerplay."

Yadav continued:

"I spoke to KL (Rahul) bhai and Axar (Patel) bhai. They told me that the ball was holding up a bit. The wicket is a bit sticky too. That was important. I don't think there is any dew. That is a good sign for their bowling unit. 164 is a good score, but looking at the conditions here, it is chaseable."

Do you think Royal Challengers can defend the target of 164 against DC? Let us know your views in the comments section.

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More