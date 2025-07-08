"Not often you get a chance to actually have a phone" - Ex-CSK all-rounder shares snap of video call with MS Dhoni on latter's birthday [In Picture]

Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has shared a snap of a video call with MS Dhoni on the latter's birthday. The former India captain celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7.
Dhoni usually stays away from his phone, something he has mentioned numerous times in interviews. However, he was available for a video call with the West Indian on his birthday. The latter took to Instagram to post a picture of the CSK legend and captioned the post:
"7/7! Happy birthday 🎂 to my brother from another mother! @mahi7781 not often you get a chance to actually have a phone 📱 conversation with him lol 😂 HBD Skipper! #7."
Bravo played 10 seasons for CSK under MS Dhoni's captaincy from 2011 to 2015 and 2018 to 2022. He won multiple titles with the Yellow Army — in 2011, 2018 and 2021.
MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo's roles in IPL 2025
MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo were both present at IPL 2025, albeit in differing roles. Dhoni turned out for CSK once again and even captained the side after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an injury following the initial few games.
However, CSK had their worst-ever IPL campaign; they not only failed to qualify for the playoffs but finished at the very bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 matches.
Meanwhile, Bravo, who last played in the IPL in 2022, was seen in a different role this time around. The veteran all-rounder returned to the league as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), replacing Gautam Gambhir, who is now the head coach of Team India.
KKR did not have a great season either as they could not make it to the playoffs after having won the title in 2024. This season, they finished eighth with and 12 points from 14 matches.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS