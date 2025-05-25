"Not saying I'm done, not saying I am coming back either" - MS Dhoni keeps fans guessing on future after CSK's dismal IPL 2025 campaign

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni kept fans guessing about his future after the side's final game of the 2025 IPL season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The 43-year-old endured a torrid season with the bat and the gloves, resulting in CSK's last-place finish on the points table.

Ad

Despite winning their season finale by 83 runs, the Men in Yellow finished with only four victories in their 14 outings. Meanwhile, Dhoni scored only 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 135.17.

Dealing with a lingering knee issue since IPL 2023, the veteran cricketer often struggled to run between the wickets and move swiftly behind the stumps with the gloves.

Reflecting on his future after the end of CSK's poor 2025 IPL campaign, Dhoni said at the post-game press conference (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

Trending

"It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide."

Ad

The 2025 season was the first time CSK finished in last place in their 16-year IPL history. Dhoni took over as captain for their final nine matches after the injury to regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season" - MS Dhoni

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni believes Ruturaj Gaikwad has nothing to worry about as captain next season, despite CSK's horrific 2025 campaign. The five-time champions displayed glimpses of building a solid core for next season with impressive performances from Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Anshul Kamboj, among other youngsters.

"When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season," said Dhoni (via aforementioned source).

CSK endured a surprisingly poor season at home, losing six consecutive games after winning their home opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More