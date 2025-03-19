“Not sure if we will use him” - RR batting coach’s massive statement on headline signing ahead of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) created history during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction by signing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for INR 1.1 crore. The explosive batter has been on the rise in the youth circuit in recent times, but his ability at the highest level against international bowlers is yet to be tested.

Suryavanshi might find it hard to break into the well-settled Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting unit, the majority of whom were retained before the mega auction. With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel occupying the key slots in the order, the youngster will have to wait for his chance.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Vikram Rathour mentioned that Suryavanshi may not be in the scheme of things from the word go, but could be integrated into the side if and when needed.

“I am not sure if we will use him or not, it will depend on the strategy, the surface and the opposition. We acquired his services because he is a very special player. He has a lot of ability, he may be young but I have hardly ever seen a player this young to possess the power he has. The signs are great and if he works hard I am sure he will be a big player," Vikram Rathour said in a press conference (via News 18).

Ahead of IPL 2025, Suryavanshi played in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign for Bihar. He scored 132 runs in six innings at an average of 22.

“There won’t be much difference" - Vikram Rathour on reuniting with Rahul Dravid at RR

RR made some key additions to their coaching staff in the off-season, roping in both Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour right after their contract with the Indian national men's team ended. The pair worked together in the international setup since Dravid took over as head coach in late 2021, and have played a key role behind the scenes in Team India's recent success across formats.

“There won’t be much difference. We have worked together before, he is a brilliant coach. I really enjoyed my tenure with him. When we were in the Indian team we were fortunate enough to win the World Cup. Otherwise, there’s not much difference, the IPL is a shorter tournament and Indian cricket is year-long," Rathour said.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kickstart their campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

