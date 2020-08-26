Now that Dhoni and Raina have retired, they'll be in a different frame of mind in IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar recently spoke about how the retirements of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will affect their game in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

He stated that the CSK captain and vice-captain will be able to play with more freedom in IPL 2020, now that they don't have the pressure of their international careers.

In a video that contains highlights of CSK's training camp in Chennai last week, Chahar said:

"Mahi bhai has retired. Raina bhai has retired. So obviously now they'll give their best and obviously they'll be in a different frame of mind to play this IPL. They'll play more freely."

Speaking about the impact of the pandemic-enforced break on cricketers, the Rajasthan pacer said that they are all on the same page heading into IPL 2020.

"Now everyone is on the same page. No one has played cricket for 5 months. So we all are equal and we will be better now as we have got a lot of experience."

CSK will attempt to win their 4th title in IPL 2020

The Chennai Super Camp in the words of our CEO KS Viswanathan, Bahubali @RayuduAmbati and Cherry @deepak_chahar9! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/An6pmaZkf3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 26, 2020

After their camp at Chepauk, CSK travelled to the UAE and are currently serving a 6-day quarantine period before training sessions for IPL 2020 start.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their international retirements within the space of minutes on Instagram recently, and many fans and experts believe that the duo will truly be unleashed during IPL 2020.

The Ranchi man was CSK's leading run-scorer in last year's IPL, while Chahar finished as the team's second-highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps to his name. They will be crucial to the Men in Yellow's quest to win a 4th title and pull level with the Mumbai Indians as the most decorated team in the IPL.