"Now it's officially a paid vacation"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's win vs MI in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in the third match of IPL 2025 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. Hardik Pandya sat out of the contest for MI, serving a ban for slow over-rate offense from the previous season. Suryakumar Yadav led the Mumbai Indians in his absence.

After being invited to bat first, MI reached a respectable total of 155/9 in 20 overs on a turning track. Tilak Varma (31), Suryakumar Yadav (29), and Deepak Chahar (28*) performed decently, while the rest of the batters failed to chip in for the visiting side. Noor Ahmad (4/18) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) were the picks of CSK bowlers.

In response, CSK scored 158/6 in 19.1 overs to win the match and begin their IPL 2025 on a positive note. Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) set the tone for the chase with a blazing half-century in the first half of the innings, while Rachin Ravindra (65*) anchored the chase perfectly and finished the match in style with a six in the last over.

Fans on social media enjoyed Sunday night's IPL 2025 contest between CSK and MI. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Nice to be on the winning side"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after beating MI in the IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the win in their opening contest of IPL 2025 against MI and said:

"Nice to be on the winning side. That was the requirement for the team. Rahul can go out there and play his aggressive game at the top. I can play in both gears. They were right on point. We were really excited having the three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Yes definitely, Khaleel has been doing well in the last two three years."

He continued:

"Noor is an X factor, good to have Ash bhai as well. I mean MS is still the same. He is fitter than previous here and has smashed the biggest sixes in practice. He doesn't practice too much of keeping to be honest."

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off in the fourth match of IPL 2025 on Monday (March 24) in Vizag.

