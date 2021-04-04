Bangladesh bowled out inside 10 overs - join  unwanted record list 

On April 1, 2021, Bangladesh witnessed one of the lowest moments in their cricketing chronicles after being bundled out for 76 in the third and the final T20I against New Zealand at Auckland. The defeat marked a 0-3 loss in the T20I series, and the same result had also ensued in the ODIs.

Bangladesh’s innings lasted only 57 balls. Except for opener Mohammad Naim, no one reached double figures in terms of balls faced. This is the seventh time Bangladesh have not crossed 100 in a completed T20I innings, but never have they been bowled out inside 10 overs.

Chasing 142 to win in 10 overs, Bangladesh, in a bid to keep up with the scoring rate, attacked from the start and kept losing wickets in the process. Their innings of 76 lasted 53 minutes and 9.3 overs.

New Zealand used 5 bowlers in 10 overs and all of them returned with wickets. Todd Astle led the way with 4 wickets for 13 runs in his two overs while captain Tim Southee picked up 3 wickets for 15 runs in his two overs.

The other three bowlers were Adam Milne, Locke Ferguson and Glenn Phillips, who picked up the remaining three wickets amongst them.

However, Bangladesh aren’t the only side to get bowled out inside 10 overs in international cricket. Turkey has achieved this twice. The Turkish side were bowled out for 21 in 8.3 overs against the Czech Republic in the Continental Cup in Ilfov County, Romania. The following day, Australia bowled Turkey out for 32 in 8.5 overs.

Considering the fact that Turkey doesn’t have a Test status, Bangladesh remain the only Test side to have this embarrassing distinction.

Bangladesh have Royal Challengers Bangalore for company

RCB is the only IPL team to get bowled out inside 10 overs.

In all T20 cricket, 6 teams have been bowled out inside 10 overs. The only instance for the same in the IPL was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata in 2017.

Shortest completed innings in T20s (not necessarily international cricket) by balls

T20Is - International cricket

The record for the shortest completed innings in ODIs belongs to the United States. They were bowled out for 35 in 12 overs at Kirtipur in 2020. In Test cricket, South Africa’s 30 all out in 75 balls against England at Birmingham in 1924 tops the list.