"Okieee Guysss Toh Eh sala Cup namde" - Fans react to RCB signing Hasaranga, Tim David, and Chameera for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made three crucial signings on Saturday as they procured Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera's services for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. The trio will replace Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, and Daniel Sams in the RCB squad. By signing Tim David, RCB became the first IPL team to employ a Singapore cricketer.

Finn Allen will play for the New Zealand team in a series against Bangladesh during the IPL. Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams have already pulled themselves out of this IPL season.

Wanindu Hasaranga is a quality T20 all-rounder who is a lower middle-order batsman and an exceptional wicket-taking leg-spinner. He was the stand-out performer for Sri Lanka during their series against India in July.

Express pacer Dushmantha Chameera also had decent outings against India last month, which might have played a role in him securing a contract with RCB. 25-year old Singapore cricketer Tim David is an explosive middle-order batsman who is also capable of bowling off-spin when required.

Overall T20 record of three players signed by RCB:

Wanindu Hasaranga(batting): Matches - 60 | Runs - 762 | Average - 19.05 | Strike rate - 133.21 | HS - 74 | 50's - 2

Wanindu Hasaranga(bowling): Matches - 60 | Wickets - 80 | Average - 14.95 | ER - 6.37 | BBI - 5/26

Dushmantha Chameera: Matches - 60 | Wickets - 59 | Average - 27 | ER - 7.60 | BBI - 4/17

Tim David: Matches - 49 | Runs - 1171 | Average - 36.59 | Strike rate - 155.09 | HS - 92* | 50's - 6

RCB fans were delighted with the latest developments and took to Twitter to welcome Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera to the team. Here are some of the best reactions to RCB signings:

#IPL2021 #RCB



Virat Kohli going in the Indian dressing room after getting all the secrets from Hasaranga as he faced him in the nets for RCB : pic.twitter.com/U7MgMOHxAs — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 21, 2021

Masterstroke by RCB 👏

He'll prove to be a game changer on turning tracks of UAE

I think RCB can finally lift the trophy this year. #RCB #iplUAE #ipl2021 #Cricket #royalchallengersbangalore @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/z3k4hwpJH8 — Hrithik Sharma (@imhrithiksharma) August 21, 2021

Las minute signing for Surrey, last minute signing for Southern Brave for Eliminator and final of #TheHundred



Late entry into CPL for St. Lucia Kings and now makes way into the #IPL2021 for RCB... What last few days have been for the man with the two first names - Tim David #RCB — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) August 21, 2021

Did Indian team played poorly in Srilanka just to mess with RCB ? #IPL2021 #RCB https://t.co/i4lNl1eHzF — Karan Patel (@karannpatelll) August 21, 2021

Have seen this guy Tim David play in the royal league for surrey. Brilliant player and with hasaranga in, maybe the year belongs to kohli & co?#IPL2021 — Vignesh (@Vignesh___98) August 21, 2021

Denial Alexander will not get sleep for couple of days at least seeing Wanidu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera 2 promising SL cricketers getting an IPL ticket that too for a team which is captained by Virat Kohli, his most favourite cricketer 😂😂😂 #IPL2021 #RCB #SL #ViratKohli — Keerthi S Bhat 🇮🇳 (@KSB3Tweets) August 21, 2021

#IPL2021 #RCB



Batsmen when they have to face Hasaranga on a UAE pitch: pic.twitter.com/JJzul2lQP2 — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 21, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar