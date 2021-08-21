"Okieee Guysss Toh Eh sala Cup namde" - Fans react to RCB signing Hasaranga, Tim David, and Chameera for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made three crucial signings on Saturday as they procured Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera's services for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. The trio will replace Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, and Daniel Sams in the RCB squad. By signing Tim David, RCB became the first IPL team to employ a Singapore cricketer.
Finn Allen will play for the New Zealand team in a series against Bangladesh during the IPL. Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams have already pulled themselves out of this IPL season.
Wanindu Hasaranga is a quality T20 all-rounder who is a lower middle-order batsman and an exceptional wicket-taking leg-spinner. He was the stand-out performer for Sri Lanka during their series against India in July.
Express pacer Dushmantha Chameera also had decent outings against India last month, which might have played a role in him securing a contract with RCB. 25-year old Singapore cricketer Tim David is an explosive middle-order batsman who is also capable of bowling off-spin when required.
Overall T20 record of three players signed by RCB:
Wanindu Hasaranga(batting): Matches - 60 | Runs - 762 | Average - 19.05 | Strike rate - 133.21 | HS - 74 | 50's - 2
Wanindu Hasaranga(bowling): Matches - 60 | Wickets - 80 | Average - 14.95 | ER - 6.37 | BBI - 5/26
Dushmantha Chameera: Matches - 60 | Wickets - 59 | Average - 27 | ER - 7.60 | BBI - 4/17
Tim David: Matches - 49 | Runs - 1171 | Average - 36.59 | Strike rate - 155.09 | HS - 92* | 50's - 6
RCB fans were delighted with the latest developments and took to Twitter to welcome Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera to the team. Here are some of the best reactions to RCB signings: