Old video of LSG spinner picking five wickets in as many balls in Empress Cricket League 2025 goes viral [Watch]

An old video of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi picking five wickets in as many deliveries has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred during a game in the Empress Cricket League 2025.
The tournament was played in February 2025, a month before the start of IPL 2025. Digvesh Rathi bowled the 15th over while his team was defending a huge target of 264 runs. Prior to this over, the LSG spinner had already bagged a couple of wickets.
In the 15th over, the 25-year-old picked up five wickets off consecutive deliveries, showing his magic with the ball. It was the final over of his spell. Off the first two deliveries, he dismissed Aniket Dhankar and Pratyush Raj Pandey, rattling both of their stumps. On the hat-trick delivery, he sent back Nirbhay Dagar, who was trapped plumb in front. The onslaught did not stop as he then dismissed Aditya Rana and Laxman to complete five wickets in as many balls, picking up a total of seven wickets in the match.
Watch the video posted by LSG on X (formerly Twitter) -
Digvesh Rathi finished as LSG's leading wicket-taker in his debut IPL season
Digvesh Rathi had an impressive IPL 2025 season with LSG. He was acquired for ₹30 lakh during the mega auctions before the start of the season. The 25-year-old was given ample opportunities and made the most of them.
The spinner played 13 matches in the 2025 season and missed just one as he was banned for breaching the cose of conduct. Digvesh was involved in controversies for his notebook celebrations, which led him to being fined multiple times and eventually facing a one-match ban.
However, he ended up as the leading wicket-taker for LSG in his debut IPL season. He bagged 14 wickets at an average of 30.64 and an economy rate of 8.25 with a strike-rate of 22.3. Digvesh had a memorable outing despite LSG failing to make it to the playoffs. He will be keen to continue his impressive run and build on his performance next season.
