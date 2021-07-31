"Omg, didn't see that coming" - Dinesh Karthik on Ben Stokes announcing indefinite break

Dinesh Karthik took to his Twitter account to share his views on Ben Stokes taking a break from cricket. Stokes announced on July 30 that he was taking an indefinite break due to mental health reasons. The whole world reacted to this news and Karthik also shed his views on the shocking update.

Dinesh Karthik revealed how his best friend Abhinav Mukund had spoken to him about mental health issues. He also spoke about how Virat Kohli had recently spoken about how tough it gets in these COVID times as players need to stay within the bio-bubbles.

Mukund revealed a couple of years back that he too had gone through mental health issues during his early years.

Omg,didn't see that coming.I remember my best friend @mukundabhinav speak about it. Recently @imVkohli spoke about this being something very real in covid times



Quarantining and bubble life isn't easy . I promise you. Looks easy because of the luxury , but the battle is within https://t.co/e3JxGlQ1vE — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 30, 2021

Ben Stokes was recently playing in The Hundred league but his immediate break will mean he will not be taking any further part in the league either. He will also be missing the India-England Test series set to begin on August 4. Fans will be hoping that Stokes is back by the time the remainder of IPL 2021 begins.

"Quarantining and bubble life isn't easy" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik also wrote about the struggles of the bio-bubble. He said that even though it may look easy, surviving in those conditions is very difficult. The luxury available could make it easy, however the real battle is in the mind. The mental stress players have to go through can easily take a toll on anyone.

Thank you @DurhamCricket for having us over. We enjoyed our time here 🙌🙌 https://t.co/uQCXryt4Te pic.twitter.com/EiFehCpN2H — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2021

Dinesh Karthik is currently enjoying his commentary stint in England. The cricketer has received heavy praise for his insightful as well as funny commentary style. Karthik makes sure that the listeners remain entertained.

However, it is noteworthy that Karthik is still an active player and has not retired from the game. He has also spoken about how he wants to make commentating normal for all active players.

Speaking on the playing front, Dinesh Karthik will be seen in action during the remainder of the IPL 2021. He represents the Kolkata Knight Riders team and will hope to do well for them. He has spoken about how a good IPL can help him make it to the Indian team. IPL 2021 is set to resume on September 19 in UAE.

