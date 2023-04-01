“Once a joker always a joker” – Fans erupt as KL Rahul departs cheaply in LSG vs DC in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul failed to deliver with the bat in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.

The right-hander was dismissed for just eight runs off 12 balls as LSG lost their first wicket for 19 runs after being asked to bat first.

The incident took place in the fourth over when Chetan Sakariya bowled a slower-length ball on the leg side. Rahul whipped it in the air and it went straight into the hands of Axar Patel at the deep backward square.

Fans were disappointed with KL Rahul’s failure for LSG in their opening game of IPL 2023. Here are some of the reactions:

For the uninitiated, Chetan Sakariya has now dismissed Rahul four times in as many innings, making the LSG captain his bunny.

KL Rahul might have to fail to deliver for LSG in their opening game, but the wicketkeeper-batter enjoys a decent record in the IPL.

The right-hander amassed 616 runs in 15 IPL games at an average of 51.33 last year, including two centuries and four fifties. Overall, he has amassed 3889 runs in just 109 games at an average of 48.01, which includes four tons and 31 half-centuries, barring IPL 2023.

The 30-year-old will be critical to LSG’s success as they chase their maiden IPL title. The Lucknow-based franchise reached the playoffs last season but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to crash out.

DC win the toss and choose to field against KL Rahul's LSG

David Warner, who replaced the injured Rishabh Pant as the new Delhi Capitals captain, won the toss and asked LSG to bat first. The franchise picked Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, and Rilee Rossouw as their other three overseas players.

LSG named Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and fast bowler Mark Wood as their four foreign players in their playing XI.

Here are the playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan.

