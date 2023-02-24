"One of the best human beings that I have ever seen" - Sai Sudharsan on GT head coach Ashish Nehra 

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan believes head coach Ashish Nehra deserves a lot of credit for the team clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in their first-ever appearance last year.

Sudharsan mentioned that Nehra is a wonderful human being who treats everyone very respectfully. The left-handed batter opined that the coach's positive attitude has had a big impact on the team.

The 21-year-old made these remarks in an interview with Cricket.com.

"He's [Ashish Nehra] one of the best human beings that I have ever seen till now. Even from a groundsman to Hardik [Pandya] Bhai also, he gives equal importance. It is insane, he makes everyone feel special and precious," said Sai Sudarsan.

"If you know Nehra sir, he would have given you that feeling as well and some special moments in life. That's his character, he's very cool. I would credit Gujarat's success to his attitude as a coach. That character definitely has come through to the group."

Sai Sudharsan further stated how GT mentor Gary Kirsten helped him significantly in his maiden IPL season. He recalled how the former Indian head coach motivated him ahead of his debut match, adding:

"I have picked a lot of things from Gary [Kirsten], he has always spoken from a player's perspective. It is a pleasure working with a World-Cup winning coach. Before my debut as well, he asked me if I was ready and had a good conversation with me. He asked me to go express myself and lauded my abilities. He also focuses more on the preparation."

Notably, Sai Sudharsan mustered 146 runs from five outings at an average of 36.25 in IPL 2022. His best performance came in a league match against Punjab Kings, where he impressed many with a gutsy knock of 65*.

"He is insanely confident in his abilities and decisions" - Sai Sudharsan on Hardik Pandya

Sai Sudharsan also mentioned that he picked up a lot of things from GT captain Hardik Pandya, especially his self-belief and confidence.

The talented youngster disclosed that Pandya's hotel room is always open for all the team members. The Tamil Nadu batter added that he looks forward to sharing the dressing room with the likes of Kane Williamson and David Miller in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Sudharsan elaborated:

"Hardik Pandya's door is 100% open for everyone in the team. I think he is insanely confident in his abilities and decisions. I have learnt how he presents himself and his confidence is immense. I have learnt those small attributes from him. The way he approaches, his attitude is something that I have picked up.

"I want to meet Kane Williamson, it is an honour for me to share the dressing room. I would love to have a conversation with Miller. Kane, the way he bats, not just in T20I and even in Tests, that's something I want to learn."

Sai Sudharsan made history during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) auction on Thursday, February 23. He because the most expensive player in the league after being signed by Lyca Kovai Kings for ₹21.6 lakh, which is more than his IPL salary of ₹20 Lakhs.

