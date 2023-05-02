"One of the best parts about the IPL..."- Wasim Jaffer makes a cheeky tweet referring to Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq's verbal spat 

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a cheeky dig at the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. Kohli and Naveen constantly seemed to have a go at each other during the game, and tempers flared further after the match as well. Even LSG's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, was involved as he had a verbal argument with Virat Kohli.

Wasim Jaffer is known as one of the most hilarious personalities among former cricketers, and it was only natural that he would have an incredible one-liner for this situation.

The Punjab Kings batting coach shared a photo of himself standing with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane after their game on Sunday.

Here's what he wrote that left fans in splits:

"One of the best parts about the IPL is the post game catch ups :) #CSKvPBKS #IPL2023"

War of words continued between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq on Instagram

The videos of the heated exchange went viral on social media, and fans began to judge who was wrong between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. Many felt that it was Kohli who gestured his shoe towards Naveen, who took offense at the former Indian captain.

However, here's the quote that Kohli posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday morning, suggesting to the fans that things may not be as they are perceived.

He posted:

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

However, Naveen-ul-Haq didn't hold back, and even he wrote something on his Instagram story as a reply.

It read:

"You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes."

As time passes, it will become clearer as to why the spat started and what exactly was said.

Poll : 0 votes