"One man army" - Fans react to Arshad Khan's heroic batting effort in DC vs LSG match of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Arshad Khan scored a blistering half-century in their IPL 2024 contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. The left-handed batter gave his team some hope with a valiant half-century.

Arshad walked out to bat when LSG were reeling at 101/6 after 11.1 overs. Lucknow needed a miracle as they attempted to chase a challenging 209-run target.

The 26-year-old delivered an explosive knock under pressure, remaining unbeaten on 58 off 33 balls. The southpaw struck five sixes and three fours, threatening to take the game away from Delhi.

However, Arshad's heroics went in vain, as Lucknow ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 19-run loss, finishing with 189/9 in 20 overs. Despite the defeat, the LSH star was praised by many on social media for his effort.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many LSG supporters lauded Arshad for keeping their hopes alive with his blitzkrieg.

"Arshad you deserve M.O.M for the wicket of JFM and your innings," commented a fan.

"Every pressure situation can bring a hidden talent to limelight,58(33) type of innings from a bowler is really appreciable, Great batting from Arshad Khan, Hard luck in the end for LSG. RCB and CSK will be happy with today's result," wrote another.

"One man army Arshad khan," wrote a fan.

Lucknow's batting let them down in the crucial encounter, with Arshad and Nicholas Pooran (61) being the only saving graces.

Arshad Khan picked up a crucial wicket with the ball as well in the DC vs LSG clash

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan provided his team with a massive breakthrough in the very first over of the match. He dismissed the danger man, Jake Fraser-McGurk, for a duck.

The swashbuckling batter perished while trying to clear the ropes off a length ball. He failed to get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Naveen-ul-Haq at long-on.

While Arshad claimed the important wicket of Fraser-McGurk in the encounter, he proved to be quite costly. He conceded 45 runs in three overs, finishing with a dismal economy rate of 15.00.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback