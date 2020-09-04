Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill stated that the one thing he learnt from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was to never give up in any situation. Dhoni inspired him to believe that one could turn the match around with belief in themselves.

MS Dhoni always focused on the process more than the results. Shubman Gill also threw said one has to work hard and focus on what he could do to improve as a cricketer. The youngster said he has learnt to back himself without worrying about things that are not in his control.

"I haven’t interacted much with Mahi bhai but one thing I have learnt from him is that you can win from any situation, you just have to believe in yourself. Just believe in practice, just believe in the hard work, just don’t give it away," Shubman Gill told The Indian Express.

Yuvraj Singh told me to trust my own game and enjoy it: Shubman Gill

Yuvraj Singh advised Shubman Gill to not be too critical of himself and enjoy his game

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has mentored Shubman Gill among the other young guns in the Punjab team. The 20-year-old revealed that Yuvraj told him to play his natural game that has brought him success in his young career so far. Yuvraj also opined that Gill should not be too critical of himself and should just enjoy his game.

"Yuvi Paaji told me that I have to trust my own game and I have to go there and have fun and enjoy the game. And that I shouldn’t be too hard on myself," Shubman Gill said.

In the 14 games that Shubman Gill played in the IPL last season, he managed to score 296 runs. But his highest score of 76 runs came while batting at the top of the order.

With Chris Lynn traded to the Mumbai Indians, Gill is likely to open the batting for KKR, and would have a full season to make his case for a berth in the Indian squad.