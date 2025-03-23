"Only sixes" - MI star's hilarious quip on countering CSK's spinners ahead of IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed his form and approach to take down the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners at the Chepauk. The two heavyweights are scheduled to play each other on Sunday, March 23, to kick-start their respective IPL 2025 campaigns.

CSK will likely unleash their new spin trio, comprising their stalwart Ravindra Jadeja and big-money auction signings Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad. Suryakumar Yadav, batting in the middle-order, will be tasked to tackle the spin attack from the word go, and MI's chances rely on how they counter this particular threat.

The ace T20 batter, leading the MI outfit in Hardik Pandya's absence (one-match ban due to over-rate offenses from last season), jokingly said he would take down the spinners with sixes before mentioning that he intends to take one delivery at a time.

"Only sixes. Jokes apart, they have some experience also in their side. The good bowlers who have played for this franchise before and have been playing for the franchise for a really long time. But this format, whatever comes your way, you have to be yourself. Just enjoy and take one ball at a time," Suryakumar Yadav said during the pre-match press conference (via ESPNcricinfo).

He has a decent record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, scoring 300 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 131.

"IPL form has been good" - Suryakumar Yadav trusts his process will bring runs for MI

Suryakumar Yadav does not have runs under his belt coming into the tournament, with a particularly dreadful home series against England at the start of the year. The Indian T20I skipper scored only 28 runs in five matches at an average of 5.60, including a 12-run knock at the Chepauk.

During the pre-season press conference, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene and captain Hardik Pandya backed the ace batter to be among the runs soon.

Suryakumar Yadav defended his form, mentioning that his numbers in the IPL have never wavered.

"Is that for IPL or for Team India? For IPL, IPL form has been good. I think the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come anytime. But I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets. And if the runs have to follow, it will follow quickly. Someday or the other," Suryakumar Yadav said.

He scored 345 runs in 11 innings during the IPL 2024 campaign at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 167.48. Although he began the season with a duck after missing the initial set of matches due to injury, he bounced back to score three fifties and a hundred.

