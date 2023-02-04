"Only time will tell" - Aakash Chopra on whether Shubman Gill can emulate Virat Kohli

Aakash Chopra feels only time will tell whether Shubman Gill can attain the lofty heights Virat Kohli has achieved in his career.

Gill has been in breathtaking form across formats in the last few months. Some experts have hailed him as the next superstar of Indian cricket and even said that he could be the next Kohli.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that it is too early to predict whether Shubman Gill can emulate Virat Kohli, saying:

"The big question is whether Shubman Gill can do the job that Kohli has done. Only time will tell. If we try to find the similarities, a common thread that is seen is that both have an excellent technical foundation. Both look like sorted players."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Kohli has given out-of-the-world performances over the last decade or so, elaborating:

"When you look at their physical structures, it seems they have put a lot of effort into their body. Virat Kohli's story is that he has done it for a decade, with that kind of consistency. I would say that Virat Kohli has done a superhuman job in modern-day cricket where you need to play three formats."

Chopra acknowledged that Kohli had gone through a prolonged lean patch but added that he has bounced back brilliantly. He added that the former Indian skipper might still have his best days ahead of him.

"Shubman Gill can reach there" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill's century in the final T20I against New Zealand has enhanced his shortest-format credentials. [P/C: BCCI]

While observing that Gill could be an all-format player, Chopra added that he wouldn't mind if the youngster is not in the shortest-format scheme of things, stating:

"Shubman Gill can reach there, he can be an all-format player, although I feel we shouldn't be that obsessed that we need an all-format player. It is fine even if that does not happen. I am okay with it if Shubman is seen playing only Tests and ODIs and not T20Is."

The renowned commentator feels the Gujarat Titans opener still has some way to go to cement his place in India's T20I side, observing:

"The last page Shubman Gill has turned in his book, it has generated the thought process that he can play equally well in all three formats. These are really early days. I have no doubts about Tests and ODIs, but I think the jury will still stay out for a little while in T20s."

Chopra concluded by saying that Gill needs to be invested in as he is a blue chip stock. He added that the stylish batter will be one of the greatest to have played the game if he achieves even 70% of what Kohli has done.

