"Opposition just can't compete when Quinton de Kock fires"- Fans react to KKR opener's 97-run knock against RR in IPL 2025

Quinton de Kock announced his arrival at the Kolkata Knight Riders by playing a match-winning 97-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals on March 26 in IPL 2025. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten and guided KKR to a comfortable eight-wicket win at the ACA Stadium.

Ad

With the win, KKR have opened their account in the IPL 2025 points table. Quinton de Kock opened the batting and ensured KKR did not lose too many early wickets in a tricky run-chase of 152. He was named the player of the match for his efforts.

The left-handed batter smacked eight fours and six sixes to entertain the fans in Assam. Reacting to some of his shots from the innings, a fan wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Opposition just can't compete when Quinton de Kock fires, he makes opposition looks so helpless."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan expressed their frustration over the fact that De Kock retired from international cricket early. They wrote:

"Quinton de Kock most frustrating player ever. He had no business retiring at 29 with this skill set. Could’ve easily ended as a Top20 cricketer oat (of all time)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A KKR fan opined that this aggressive version of De Kock is an upgrade for the franchise from Phil Salt, who opened the batting for the team last season.

"This version of Quinton De Kock always an upgrade over Phil Salt. Bro Bashing Spin and Pace equally," the fan commented.

"Quinton de Kock's pull shots & pick-up shots are the best in the world"- Fans laud KKR opener for his 97-run knock in IPL 2025 match

Quinton de Kock played some excellent shots during his 97-run unbeaten knock against the Rajasthan Royals. He missed out on a well-deserved century by just three runs.

Ad

Reacting to his performance, a fan wrote on X:

"Quinton de Kock's pull shots & pick-up shots are the best in the world."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another cricket fan mentioned how Shreyas Iyer also played a 97-run knock for Punjab Kings on March 25 against Gujarat Titans and wrote:

"Quinton de Kock today and Shreyas Iyer yesterday. Two match winning 97* notout back to back. Tribute to Gautam Gambhir."

KKR will play their next match of IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians on March 31. It will be exciting to see if the Knight Riders can continue their winning momentum against the five-time champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback