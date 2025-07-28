"Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn't get them" - Team India star's father makes explosive claim after 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar's father, M Sundar, expressed displeasure at his son's constant dropping from the side despite consistent performances. His comments came after the 25-year-old from Chennai helped India save the fourth Test against England at Manchester with a final-day century.With Rishabh Pant injured, Sundar batted at No. 5 and notched his maiden Test ton in his 12th outing. The Chennai-born all-rounder has also impressed with the ball, picking up seven wickets at an average of 35.85 on docile pitches.Despite his excellent overall numbers, Sundar's father believes his son gets the short end of the stick in terms of selection. He told the TOI:&quot;Washington has been doing very well consistently. However, people tend to avoid and forget his performances. Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn't get them. Washington should consistently bat at number five like he did in the second innings of the fourth Test and get five to ten straight chances. My son was surprisingly not picked for the first Test against England. The selectors should watch his performances.&quot;Sundar's father added:&quot;Washington scored an unbeaten 85 on a rank turner in Chennai against England back in 2021 and 96* against the same opposition in Ahmedabad during the same year. He would have been dropped even if those two knocks had ended up in centuries. Has this kind of an approach been maintained for any other Indian cricketer? He has become very strong after all this and the result is the performance which people are witnessing now.&quot;Despite debuting in Tests in 2021 and averaging 27.87 and 44.86 with ball and bat, the youngster has played only 12 games.&quot;Even his current team (GT) don't give him regular chances&quot; - Washington Sundar's fatherWashington Sundar's father further slammed his son's IPL franchise, the Gujarat Titans (GT), for the lack of opportunities in the 2025 season. The 25-year-old only played in six out of GT's 15 matches.He scored a breathtaking 48 off 24 deliveries in the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians (MI) but could not help his side advance to the second qualifier.&quot;Even his current team (GT) don't give him regular chances. He showcased his calibre in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI), smashing 48 off 24 balls. Look at the way Yashasvi Jaiswal has been backed by RR. Washington hasn't been able to enjoy a consistent run even in case of domestic cricket,&quot; said Sundar's father (via the aforementioned source).Sundar has also struggled to consistently find a place in India's white-ball sides despite debuting in ODIs and T20Is in 2017. The all-rounder has played only 77 combined games in the two formats in eight years.