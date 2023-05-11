"Our bonding on and off the field was very strong and it still is" - Rahul Tewatia on Ricky Ponting

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has credited Ricky Ponting for helping him become a better player in all respects. Contrary to the rumours, Tewatia clarified that he enjoys a strong bond with the current Delhi Capitals' head coach.

The 29-year-old all-rounder was part of the Delhi Capitals' squad in 2018 and 2019 but played only 13 games. He managed 76 runs in those appearances along with eight scalps. After an IPL 2019 game, Ponting allegedly mocked the Indian cricketer for wanting recognition for taking four catches in the match.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo's Cricket Monthly, Tewatia clarified that Ponting didn't mock him at all and that the Aussie great helped him stay mentally strong.

"What happened was the opposite: I have always said that during my time with DC, Ricky helped me improve my cricket a lot. Our bonding on and off the field was very strong and it still is. I am very grateful and thankful and I don't have enough words to describe the way Ricky helped me in my practice and in keeping me mentally strong, given what was happening with me at Delhi at the time."

The Haryana-born cricketer claimed that he had earned the respect he wanted for a long time, elaborating:

"I earned that through my hard work, my skills. I did not grab it from anyone by simply talking. Once you get the coaching staff to believe in you, you give them confidence. And the team starts believing in you once you start proving yourself repeatedly under pressure. That respect is my right, which I should get."

The left-handed batter established himself as a game-changer playing the finisher's role for the Rajasthan Royals in 2020. He has played an integral role in Gujarat Titans' dominance in the last two editions.

"In 2018, I decided I had to play like I'm the team's main player" - Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Opening up on his earlier struggles, Tewatia revealed that he changed his mindset and wanted to be a constant in the starting 11. He said:

"I told myself that mistakes help you learn and make you stronger. There is light, not darkness, in God's home - that was my credo. In 2018 I decided I had to play like I'm the team's main player. It shouldn't be a situation of me being in and out of the team. When the team is being selected, they shouldn't be thinking whether they should pick someone other than me. My name has to be in the XI. I have to play like a main player."

Despite some stunning T20 performances, the 29-year-old is yet to don the international colours.

Poll : 0 votes