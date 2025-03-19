"Our shining star" - Mohammad Shami reacts as Sunita Williams returns after being stuck in space for over 9 months

Team India's veteran pacer Mohammad Shami expressed his delight over Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams returning safely to Earth. Williams and Butch Wilmore were stuck in the space for over nine months.

The two astronauts went on a mission that was originally expected to last eight days. However, issues in the Starliner's propulsion system delayed their return and they were stranded in space.

Williams returned in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, March 19. Reacting to the development, Shami shared a picture of the veteran astronaut on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Welcome back, our shining star."

Screenshot of Mohammad Shami's Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, Mohammad Shami was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning squad. He was one of India's top performers with the ball in the tournament, picking up nine wickets across five outings.

"I cannot wait to experience the incredible Orange Army" - Mohammad Shami after joining SRH camp for IPL 2025

Mohammad Shami is set to ply his trade for a new team in IPL 2025. The ace fast bowler was released by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the mega auction last year.

He was in great demand at the event and was eventually roped in by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹10 crore. The 34-year-old shared his excitement after joining the SRH camp.

In a video shared by the Hyderabad franchise on X, he said:

"So, there's a lot of excitement whenever you join a new team, it is important to understand its environment and culture. When it comes to a city like Hyderabad, the excitement is even greater. I cannot wait to experience the incredible Orange Army."

The Pat Cummins-led SRH side finished as the runners-up of IPL 2025. They suffered a heartbreaking eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

The 2016 champions will open their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday, March 23. They face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in an afternoon game.

