"Out and about" - Hardik Pandya tours Abu Dhabi to rejuvenate himself

Star Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reached Abu Dhabi to begin preparations for the second phase of the IPL, which will commence on September 19. He took a break on Friday and toured around the Arab city to rejuvenate himself as he has spent a lot of time in bio-bubbles over the past year.

Hardik Pandya shared glimpses of his adventures around Abu Dhabi with his fans by posting a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"Out and about ⚡️🥤☀️"

Last month, Hardik Pandya was part of the Indian team that toured Sri Lanka. He played three ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka but failed to make any significant contributions with bat or ball.

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya tested positive just before the second T20I of the tour. This forced Hardik Pandya and some other cricketers to miss the remaining two games as they went into isolation as a precaution. Hardik later returned to India with the rest of the squad.

Since then, Hardik Pandya has spent some quality time with his family at home and even celebrated his son Agastya's first birthday two weeks back. He even shared an adorable video on the day featuring himself and his son on Instagram.

Sri Lankan coach Anusha Samaranayake recently explained the reason for Hardik Pandya's recurring back issues

Sri Lanka National Coaching Department coach Anusha Samaranayake recently explained why Hardik Pandya is struggling with back injuries. Anusha Samaranayake said:

“I know the root cause of Pandya's back injury and it is preventable if dealt with properly. It is very common to have back injuries on 'side on' fast blowers because they tend to close their hips at the take-off point. As a result of this, they tend to have a shift, at take-off, to back foot landing. Because of this issue, they cannot jump straight but are more likely to jump away while bowling.”

Anusha Samaranayake added:

"This shift affects the back of these side on fast bowlers because they get side on after landing the back leg. Due to this continuous strain on the back, they tend to get back injuries.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar