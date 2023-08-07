"Out of the box" - Fans react as Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Daniel Vettori as head coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad has appointed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as their new head coach, replacing Brian Lara for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

The appointment comes months after the Orange Army finished 10th (last) in the IPL 2023 points table, registering just four wins in 14 games.

Sunrisers tweeted:

“Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach. Welcome, coach!”

In a separate post, they wrote:

“As our 2-year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours.”

Vettori previously served as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018 in IPL. The Bengaluru-based franchise reached the final in 2016 before losing to SRH in final.

In 2021, he joined Barbados Royals as head coach in the Caribbean Premier League. The 44-year-old has also served as the spin bowling coach of Bangladesh before joining as an assistant and spin bowling coach of Australia in May last year.

The New Zealand spinner has also played 25 games in IPL, picking up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 6.56. Vettori led RCB to 12 wins in 22 games from 2011-12.

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Daniel Vettori’s appointment as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. One user tweeted:

"Out of the box."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

विनय 🇮🇳 @vins1628 @SunRisers Good luck. Hope to see much improved performance next year @SunRisers

Ishan pareek @Ishanpareek15 @SunRisers @shaswat7410 Orange Army now shifting base to Newzealand

John Paul @rolling_vortex7 @SunRisers Now please take out kavya from decision making and give all the power to coaching staff

` @kurkureter @SunRisers Vettori has a Calm and driving mind in cricket, hope srh benefit a lot after his joining and win a lot of games, I can't see Kavya sad



Welcome & congratulations 🤙🥳🥳🥳

Danish Fayaz @GuessWh98609542 @SunRisers IPL franchises are depriving Australia from its back room staff

LSG appointed Justin Langer

RCB appointed Andy Flower(Assistant coach for Aus)

& Now SRH have appointed Daniel Vettori as their head coach

satya @iamsatya21 @SunRisers Proper experienced coach this time 🧡🧡

s_k_f_e_r_o_z @s_k_f_e_r_o_z @SunRisers Trevor Bayliss

Tom Moody

Brain Lara

Daniel Vettori



Why so many changes

Interestingly, The Hyderabad-based franchise has failed to reach the playoffs since 2021. They have also changed four head coaches in the last four seasons. They are Trevor Bayliss (2021), Tom Moody (2022), Brian Lara (2023), and Daniel Vettori (2024).

SRH won their only trophy in 2016 under David Warner. They also finished as runners-up in 2018, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Samarth Vyas, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klassen, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein.