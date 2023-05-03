"Overall player payments are well behind other analogous sporting leagues" - Players' Union demands higher salaries for cricketers in IPL

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations has urged the BCCI and the IPL and WPL franchises to consider increasing the salaries of players. The worldwide body for players has stated that the other sporting leagues offer a large share of their revenue to the players.

The Indian Premier League is the number one T20 league in the world when it comes to paying salaries to cricketers.

The highest-paid player in the ongoing season is Sam Curran, who has a contract worth ₹18.5 crore from the Punjab Kings. Overall, the salary cap for all teams is ₹95 crore (£9.5 million), with the lowest base price for a player being ₹20 lakh.

As per Telegraph, the estimated revenue of the 10 franchises will be more than £50 million. Speaking with Telegraph Sport, the chief executive of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations Tom Moffat said:

“Players love playing in the IPL but there’s no doubt that if you look at it comparatively, as a percentage of overall revenue that the league generates, overall player payments are well behind other analogous sporting leagues."

“We look forward to continuing to see the IPL and WPL be successful and to players being paid fairly and proportionately to their contribution to the success of these and other leagues around the world," Moffat added.

IPL vs Premier League - Which tournament pays the players more?

The franchises in the Indian Premier League reportedly offer 18% of their revenue share to the cricketers. Meanwhile, in the top tier of English football, the Premier League, 71% of revenue share goes to the players.

The BCCI has planned to increase the salary cap in Indian Premier League gradually. The salary cap is expected to go beyond ₹100 crore in the near future. As far as the Women's Premier League is concerned, the salary cap was ₹12 crore per team in the inaugural season of the competition.

