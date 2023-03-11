Create

"Oye ek match to jeet ke jao" - Fans roast RCB for losing 4th game on the trot in WPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 11, 2023 00:25 IST
Smriti Mandhana (R) couldn't do anything about Alyssa Healy's storm (P.C.:WPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to lose games in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, having lost their fourth game on the bounce against UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 10).

Batting first, RCB once again got off to a decent start, but their batting faltered towards the backend of the innings as they got bowled out for just 138 runs. Any chance of a comeback was dashed by UPW captain Alyssa Healy as her sparkling 96*(47) helped the Warriorz win by 10 wickets with seven overs to spare.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the Royal Challengers Bangalore on this losing streak. Some also trolled them for their baffling decisions and for finding it difficult to win even a single game. Here are some of the reactions:

We all thought RCB men’s team is probably the worst cricket playing franchise until RCB decided to buy a team in WIPL. Consistency 🛐
hahahhahaha the only way RCB are ever winning is when their men’s and women’s team play against each other hahahahahhaha
The unanimous hype all of cricket twitter gave this RCB team during the auction made me think they were in for a three-peat.
RCB is a visionary team that they signed up Sania Mirza for taking care of the mental aspect of the game's side. They know how traumatic it is to be a part of this franchise. #TATAWPL
RCB - Top of the Points Table.💥🥵RCB's legacy continues, he is Ruling in WPL just like IPL !! 🔥😂🤣#RCBvUPW https://t.co/RfGisTKVmV
RCB reaches a point in the season when you can't troll them out of humanity. I think that time has come in WPL 2023.
RCB’s fourth consecutive loss has made the #TataWPL a 4-team tournament. They haven’t won a single game. These heavy defeats are killing them in the NRR game. Pehla Saal. Bure Haal.
RCB fans at the end of the day. https://t.co/iYEN6sah7f
RCB fans https://t.co/BTXwwrXD4z
After seeing the situation of RCB in WPL 😂#RCBvUPW https://t.co/onZ6Giw85d
MI buy players in cheap as always in just 20 lakh / 40 lakhs in auction, they all start to perform in the blue jersey! While Rcb buys all the in-form and top players in the auction and they all start to stink in RCB Jersey! Panuti as always 😄@mipaltan @RCBTweets https://t.co/RjYUfLjHPt
RCB Men to RCB women's team https://t.co/E4tFNfDGY6
RCB giving trophy hopes to its fans every year https://t.co/2ooySzM1vn

RCB's bowling remained toothless again

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a pretty mediocre score to defend. However, their bowling didn't even make the opposition batters sweat for their runs. UPW tried to open Devika Vaidya alongside Alyssa Healy and the move seemed to work as the southpaw scored some quick runs upfront.

However, as the game progressed, Vaidya took a backseat and Healy just came into her own. The star Australian batter showed why she is regarded as one of the best in the business as she played some incredible shots.

RCB just looked helpless with the ball once again and this continues to be a major issue for them in the tournament. Another loss and they would be all but out of WPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

