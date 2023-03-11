"Oye ek match to jeet ke jao" - Fans roast RCB for losing 4th game on the trot in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to lose games in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, having lost their fourth game on the bounce against UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 10).
Batting first, RCB once again got off to a decent start, but their batting faltered towards the backend of the innings as they got bowled out for just 138 runs. Any chance of a comeback was dashed by UPW captain Alyssa Healy as her sparkling 96*(47) helped the Warriorz win by 10 wickets with seven overs to spare.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the Royal Challengers Bangalore on this losing streak. Some also trolled them for their baffling decisions and for finding it difficult to win even a single game. Here are some of the reactions:
RCB's bowling remained toothless again
The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a pretty mediocre score to defend. However, their bowling didn't even make the opposition batters sweat for their runs. UPW tried to open Devika Vaidya alongside Alyssa Healy and the move seemed to work as the southpaw scored some quick runs upfront.
However, as the game progressed, Vaidya took a backseat and Healy just came into her own. The star Australian batter showed why she is regarded as one of the best in the business as she played some incredible shots.
RCB just looked helpless with the ball once again and this continues to be a major issue for them in the tournament. Another loss and they would be all but out of WPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
