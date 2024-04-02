"Parampara-Pratishtha-Anushasan" - Fans react to Nicholas Pooran's carnage in RCB vs LSG match of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran entertained viewers with his quick-fire knock in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Pooran once again proved how valuable he is towards the back end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 40 in just 21 deliveries. The southpaw struck five sixes and a solitary boundary.

Interestingly, the left-handed batter was batting on 8 (9) ahead of the 19th over. He upped the ante when it mattered the most, hitting three back-to-back sixes off Reece Topley in the 18th over.

Pooran struck two more sixes in the final over, which was bowled by Mohammed Siraj. The 28-year-old's blistering cameo helped Lucknow finish at 181/5 in 20 overs.

The swashbuckling batter earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits.

Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field first in the encounter. Quinton de Kock was the top performer for Lucknow. The opening batter mustered 81 runs in 56 balls. With the remaining batters failing to score big, Nicholas Pooran's late blitz was absolute gold dust for LSG.

It is worth mentioning that Pooran got a massive reprieve after being dropped by keeper Anuj Rawat in the 17th over. He made the most of the missed opportunity, going on a six-hitting spree.

Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, picking up two wickets while conceding just 23 runs from four overs. Reece Topley, Yash Dayal, and Mohammed Siraj finished with one wicket each.

Nicholas Pooran hit a massive 106-metre six off Reece Topley's bowling in RCB vs LSG match

Nicholas Pooran took Reece Topley to the cleaners in the penultimate over of Bengaluru's innings. He hit back-to-back sixes on the second and third balls.

He completed a hat-trick of sixes with a stunning 106-metre six. The left-arm pacer bowled a slower one, however, Pooran picked up the change of pace and smashed it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

The six landed on the roof of the stadium, and he equaled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer's record for the longest six of the season. Notably, during his knock, Pooran also became the 36th player to complete 100 sixes in the IPL.