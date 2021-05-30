Pat Cummins not to return for the second half of IPL 2021: Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Pat Cummins is unlikely to return for the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On May 29 (Saturday). the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council decided to stage the second half of the competition in the UAE.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has cleared his stance that he won't travel to the UAE for the remaining IPL matches.

Australia have a busy international schedule in the coming months. They will travel to the West Indies before they tour Bangladesh for another limited-overs series leading up to the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

"David Warner and Pat Cummins could be rested from the West Indies tour because of family reasons - others could follow after a draining year in several bubbles - and Cummins, despite a multimillion-dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season," stated the report.

The BCCI and all stakeholders unanimously decided to halt IPL 2021 on May 4 after a couple of bio-bubble breaches. After much speculation, the governing body has confirmed the UAE as the host.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” BCCI said in a statement.

Pat Cummins picked up nine wickets and scored 93 runs in IPL 2021

Pat Cummins was in brilliant form before the premature end of IPL 2021. The KKR superstar lived up to his price tag, chipping in with both the bat and the ball whenever his team needed it the most.

However, Cummins' brilliant run didn't reflect in Kolkata's campaign as they were placed in second-last position in the points table, with only two wins from seven matches.