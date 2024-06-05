Pat Cummins signs 4-year contract with MLC franchise San Francisco Unicorns

Australian superstar Pat Cummins has penned a four-year deal with Major Cricket League (MLC) franchise San Francisco Unicorns ahead of the 2024 edition. The right-arm speedster expressed his gratefulness to the franchise owners and stated that he can't wait to be part of the setup.

The 31-year-old's decision to play in the United States-based MLC is a significant one, given he hasn't played in an overseas T20 league in recent times. The Aussie Test and ODI skipper hasn't made an appearance in the Big Bash League (BBL) since the 2018-19 edition due to his international commitments.

In a statement released by the Unicorns, Cummins suggested that he decided to join the MLC because of how rapidly it is growing. The New South Wales speedster said:

"MLC is developing at a rapid rate, and the US market potential is huge for cricket. While cricket is integral to my involvement, the global network and long-term possibilities offered by the owners specifically, and Silicon Valley more broadly, presented a unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket."

"Anand [Rajaraman] and Venky [Harinarayan, SF Unicorns' co-owners who are also Silicon Valley entrepreneurs] operate in a business world that excites me enormously and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Cummins had a dreamy year with the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, captaining them to the final of the tournament.

Pat Cummins among a handful of high-profile Australians in MLC

Australian hard-hitting opener Jake Fraser-McGurk will also join the 31-year-old at the San Francisco Unicorns. Washington Freedom have three big Aussie names in Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head. Freedom have also roped in New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra.

Other overseas signings of MLC include Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Romario Shepherd, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Nandre Burger, and Obed McCoy. The second edition of the tournament will begin on July 6, with the final slated to take place on July 29.

MI New York will start as the defending champions after beating the Seattle Orcas by six wickets in the final last year.

