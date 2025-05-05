Pat Cummins strikes first ball with a beauty as Karun Nair departs for a golden duck in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins provided a stunning start for his team in their IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. The pacer struck in the first ball of the game, dismissing under-fire Karun Nair for a golden duck.
The dismissal came as Cummins bowled a good length ball outside off and Nair kept his feet rooted inside the crease. The ball hit the bat before it carried to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who took a regulation catch.
Karun Nair has been dismal with the bat following his 89 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Since then, he has returned with scores of 0, 31, 15, 4, 15, and 0 (today).
On the other hand, Pat Cummins has bagged 10 wickets in his last 10 games, barring the ongoing match.
Pat Cummins strikes thrice after SRH opt to bowl against DC in IPL 2025 match
SRH captain Pat Cummins led by example as he removed both DC openers Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis before getting rid of Abishek Porel. Du Plessis departed in a similar fashion as Nair, perishing for just three runs off eight deliveries. Meanwhile, Porel top-edged as Ishan Kishan took another catch.
At the time of writing, the Capitals were 15/3 after 4.1 overs, with KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel at the crease.
With six wins in 10 matches, DC are fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. They lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last two games. The Axar Patel-led side will be keen to return to winning ways as the battle for the top four heats up.
Meanwhile, SRH have just three victories in 10 games. They must win all their remaining games to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. Last year's runners-up are ninth in the points table.
