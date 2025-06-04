PBKS all-rounder receives maiden call-up to Australia's squad for WI vs AUS T20Is

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Mitch Owen has received his maiden international call-up for Australia's T20I series against the West Indies in July. Mitchell Marsh has also returned to the national colors, while Josh Hazlewood too has been named in the 16-man squad.

Owen put himself on the map with his exploits in the Big Bash League (BBL) final when he struck a 39-ball 100 for the Hobart Hurricanes, propelling them to a comfortable victory over the Sydney Thunder. The youngster had also been contracted by the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, but made a duck in the only game he played and struggled in PSL 2025 as well.

With the selectors dropping Jake Fraser-McGurk and resting Travis Head, Owen could get a shot at the top of the order. Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will fly home after the three-Test rubber in the Caribbean, but Josh Inglis, Cameron Green and Matthew Kuhnemann will stay on for the T20Is. Marcus Stoinis is a notable absentee from the squad, with Aaron Hardie and Green tasked to fill in the role.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

"There are a number of players outside the squad who can still force their way into the mix" - Australia chief selector

Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, addressed the squad selection, stating that they have done it keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year which will take place in the sub-continent. He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"We have a busy T20 schedule coming up … as we continue to refine and build a squad we think will be the right fit for the World Cup on the subcontinent. There are a number of players outside the squad who can still force their way into the mix for those upcoming Indian series and through the Big Bash. The connection, role development and combinations we will have as options are growing nicely as we build towards the World Cup. It’s an exciting time in our T20 space."

Australia's T20I series against the West Indies begins on July 20.

