PBKS Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Punjab Kings on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) made some impressive buys on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction. With Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh retained by the franchise before the auction, the team stocked up on some past players as well as important marquee signings.

PBKS are in a good position heading into the second day of the auction, with close to INR 30 crore left in the bank. The team will primarily look to reinforce the batting department and recruit some overseas bowlers as well on the second day.

Here is the list of players bought by PBKS at IPL Auction 2022.

Kagiso Rabada - INR 9.25 Cr

Shahrukh Khan - INR 9 Cr

Shikhar Dhawan - INR 8.25 Cr

Jonny Bairstow - INR 6.75 Cr

Rahul Chahar - INR 5.25 Cr

Harpreet Brar - INR 3.80 Cr

Prabhsimran Singh - INR 60 L

Ishan Porel - INR 25 L

Jitesh Sharma - INR 20 L

PBKS players list after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

The full list of PBKS players, including retentions, is as follows:

Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Jitesh Sharma

