PBKS batter mimicks lifting trophy in team bus ahead of IPL 2025 final vs RCB [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Jun 03, 2025 17:16 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: Getty)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Musheer Khan mimicked a trophy celebration ahead of his side's IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. A video of the same was uploaded on X by @GemsOfCrickets.

Punjab Kings had crashed to an eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1, but they beat the Mumbai Indians convincingly in Qualifier 2 to seal a spot in the final. With both PBKS and RCB yet to win the title, IPL 2025 is set to witness a first-time winner.

Watch the video of Musheer imitating a trophy celebration here:

Musheer, who was bought by PBKS for ₹30 lakh in the mega auction last year, made his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers in the Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. However, his innings lasted only three balls as he was dismissed without scoring. The 20-year-old didn't play the Qualifier 2 clash against the Mumbai Indians.

How RCB and PBKS look ahead of the IPL 2025 final

PBKS captain &lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/player/shreyas-iyer&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Shreyas Iyer&lt;/a&gt; and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during press conference. (Credits: Getty)
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during press conference. (Credits: Getty)

While RCB play their fourth IPL final, this will be the Punjab Kings' second final. Their first appearance in the summit clash came in 2014, when they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets.

Despite not having played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers have the advantage of getting a four-day rest ahead of the final, keeping them in good stead for the big game. Moreover, in the two sides' three clashes this season, the team from Bengaluru have won twice.

By contrast, Punjab Kings have barely had a day's rest due to the Qualifier 2 clash finishing late. Nevertheless, a victory for the Punjab Kings will mean Shreyas Iyer captaining two different teams to IPL glory in back-to-back seasons. The right-handed batter is already an IPL-winning captain, propelling the Knight Riders to triumph last year.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

