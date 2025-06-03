PBKS batter mimicks lifting trophy in team bus ahead of IPL 2025 final vs RCB [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Musheer Khan mimicked a trophy celebration ahead of his side's IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. A video of the same was uploaded on X by @GemsOfCrickets.
Punjab Kings had crashed to an eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1, but they beat the Mumbai Indians convincingly in Qualifier 2 to seal a spot in the final. With both PBKS and RCB yet to win the title, IPL 2025 is set to witness a first-time winner.
Watch the video of Musheer imitating a trophy celebration here:
Musheer, who was bought by PBKS for ₹30 lakh in the mega auction last year, made his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers in the Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. However, his innings lasted only three balls as he was dismissed without scoring. The 20-year-old didn't play the Qualifier 2 clash against the Mumbai Indians.
How RCB and PBKS look ahead of the IPL 2025 final
While RCB play their fourth IPL final, this will be the Punjab Kings' second final. Their first appearance in the summit clash came in 2014, when they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets.
Despite not having played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers have the advantage of getting a four-day rest ahead of the final, keeping them in good stead for the big game. Moreover, in the two sides' three clashes this season, the team from Bengaluru have won twice.
By contrast, Punjab Kings have barely had a day's rest due to the Qualifier 2 clash finishing late. Nevertheless, a victory for the Punjab Kings will mean Shreyas Iyer captaining two different teams to IPL glory in back-to-back seasons. The right-handed batter is already an IPL-winning captain, propelling the Knight Riders to triumph last year.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS