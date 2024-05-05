PBKS' Harshal Patel gets abused by MS Dhoni fans on social media after he dismisses the CSK star for golden duck in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel was targetted on social media by some fans after he dismissed former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for a golden duck in the ongoing IPL 2024 contest between the two sides on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, CSK were 150/7 in 18.4 overs when Dhoni walked out to bat. The seasoned campaigner failed to help his team finish with a flurry, getting out on the very first delivery.

Dhoni was undone by a cleverly slower ball by Harshal. He failed to get any connection and the ball ended up knocking the off-stump out of the ground. Following the dismissal, the PBKS pacer faced abuse by some MS Dhoni fans on social media handles.

Harshal Patel's latest Instagram post was filled with hate comments, as he faced the wrath of Dhoni supporters.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the PBKS bowlers against CSK. He finished with figures of 4-0-24-3. It is worth mentioning that with 17 wickets from 11 innings, he is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai registered 167/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the top performer with the bat, scoring 43 runs in 26 balls.

"I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out" - Harshal Patel on claiming MS Dhoni's wicket

Speaking in a mid-inning interview, Harshal Patel stated that he respects MS Dhoni a lot, which is why he doesn't celebrate much if he gets the star keeper-batter out.

He also pointed out that there was a lot of reverse swing on offer in the afternoon game. Harshal said:

"Wicket was on drier side. I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out (on Dhoni). One of the advantages of playing a day game is that the square is quite rough. So the ball starts reversing. In my first over it was reversing. It's all about the feel of that delivery (slower one). More you bowl the better you get. Most batters don't pick it. Have been practicing in the nets, and when it comes out it gives you great results."

Apart from MS Dhoni, Harshal Patel also took the wickets of Shardul Thakur and Daryl Mitchell in the crucial fixture.

