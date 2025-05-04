PBKS name breakout BBL star as Glenn Maxwell's replacement for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have named Tasmania's Mitch Owen as Glenn Maxwell's injury replacement for their remaining matches of IPL 2025, getting him for ₹3 crore. According to reports, the right-handed batter is expected to join the franchise after his commitments with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is plying his trade for the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.
The 23-year-old played an integral role in the Hobart Hurricanes' Big Bash League (BBL) victory earlier this year. Not only was Owen the leading run-getter in the tournament with a tally of 452, he also struck a 39-ball 100 in the final against the Sydney Thunder as the Hurricanes chased down 183 in only 14.1 overs. It was also the Hurricanes' first title win.
As for the PSL, the youngster has struggled, managing only 101 runs in seven matches, averaging a woeful 16.83. However, his strike rate is a massive 198.03. It will also be Owen's first IPL stint. In 34 T20 games, the right-hander has mustered 646 runs at 25.84 along with two centuries.
Glenn Maxwell's finger injury has ruled him out of IPL 2025
Meanwhile, Maxwell's finger injury ruled him out of the 18th edition of the tournament as it was revealed ahead of Punjab Kings' clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk. The Victorian's form with the bat was a massive worry after being bought by the franchise for ₹4.20 crore. In seven matches, Maxwell had chipped in with a paltry 48 runs at eight, and 30 of those had come in a single game.
As for the Punjab Kings' campaign in IPL 2025, they look firmly in contention for a playoff spot as they are in the fourth spot in the points table with six wins and three losses in ten matches. The fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens resulted in a washout due to showers. Punjab will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4, Sunday, in Dharamsala.
