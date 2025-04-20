PBKS star's sister energetically cheers for Shreyas Iyer and Co. during their IPL 2025 match against RCB [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, was seen cheering from the stands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 37th fixture of the season is being played on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
The official X account of Punjab Kings shared a clip of Shresta Iyer, wearing the team jersey and cheering. The post was captioned:
“Shresta’s not just Iyer’s sister - she’s the whole vibe!”
Meanwhile, her brother didn’t have the best outing, as he was dismissed for just six runs off 10 balls by Romario Shepherd, with Krunal Pandya taking a fine catch.
Shreyas Iyer endures a disappointing outing as PBKS keeps losing wickets at regular intervals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field, inviting Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) to bat. The opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh made a solid start, putting up 41 runs in the first four overs. However, Krunal Pandya broke the partnership in the fifth over, dismissing Arya for 22 off 15 balls.
Pandya struck again in the seventh over, removing Prabhsimran for a well-played 33 off 17 balls. In the following over, PBKS captain Iyer was dismissed for just six off 10 balls by Romario Shepherd. Nehal Wadhera was next to go, run out for five, as PBKS slipped to 76/4 in nine overs.
Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh then put on 36 runs from 26 balls for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed for 29 off 17 balls by Suyash Sharma in the 14th over. In the same over, Suyash also sent Marcus Stoinis back for just one. At the time of writing, the hosts were 114/6 after 14 overs, with Shashank (15) and Marco Jansen (0) at the crease.
