PBKS vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 22 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. This will be the evening match of the double-header. PBKS are fourth in the points table, with two wins from three games. CSK are languishing in ninth place, with three losses in four matches.

After beginning the tournament with two consecutive wins, Punjab went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their last match in Mullanpur. Batting first, RR put up 205-4 on the board in their 20 overs. PBKS got off to a poor start in the chase, losing four wickets for 43 runs. Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41) played a valiant knock, but Punjab were way behind in the race.

CSK are having a horror run in IPL 2025. After beginning the tournament with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), they have lost three games in a row. In their previous match, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs at Chepauk. Chasing a target of 184, they came up with a bizarre batting performance, scoring 158 runs while losing only five wickets.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Chennai have met 30 times in the IPL, with CSK having a slender 16-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams clashed twice last season, with both sides winning one game each.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 14

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in Mullanpur

PBKS and CSK will be meeting in Mullanpur for the first time in the IPL. At Punjab's previous home ground - the PCA Stadium in Mohali - PBKS and CSK met six times, with both sides winning three games each.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - N/A

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Punjab have won four of the last five matches against Chennai, which is a rather impressive streak. However, CSK beat PBKS by 28 runs when the teams met in IPL 2024 in Dharamsala.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings games:

CSK (167/9) beat PBKS (139/9) by 28 runs, May 5, 2024

PBKS (163/3) beat CSK (162/7) by 7 wickets, May 1, 2024

PBKS (201/6) beat CSK (200/4) by 4 wickets, April 30, 2023

PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, April 25, 2022

PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, April 3, 2022

